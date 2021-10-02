Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $5,129.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,800,248,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars.

