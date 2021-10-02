MyWish (WISH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,866.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $8,866.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

About MyWish

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

