National Bank Financial Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$10.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIREF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.20.

BIREF opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

