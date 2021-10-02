National Bank Financial Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$39.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.08.

SU stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

