National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $147,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

