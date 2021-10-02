National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

