National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.17

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 17504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.43 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 53.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in National Research by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Research by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

