Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.88 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,252 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Black Knight worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 40,234 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Black Knight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

