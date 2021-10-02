Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $127.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.