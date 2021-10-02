Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

