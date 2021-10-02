Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NTCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natura &Co stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,356,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 763.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 531,559 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $4,791,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

