NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWG shares. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

