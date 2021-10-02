Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Navient by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,831,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

