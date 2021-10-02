nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in nCino by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,969 shares of company stock worth $12,647,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.04. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

