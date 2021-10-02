Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.35

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $24.29 million and $1.30 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026760 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006772 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,273,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,927,604 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

