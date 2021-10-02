Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $399.75.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $255.25 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.66. The company has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.93, for a total value of $625,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,655.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.