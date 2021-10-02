Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Decreased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Netflix by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $613.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $558.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.61. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.21.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

