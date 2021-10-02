Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

