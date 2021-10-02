Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0039

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 283% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 310% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $150,717.62 and approximately $105.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

