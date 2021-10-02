Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.67

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 1378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

