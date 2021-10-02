NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. NextCure has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $208.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.49.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 44.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.