NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $3,907.03 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $891,444.24 and $8,858.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $3,907.03 or 0.08134171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00235891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012985 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 228 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.