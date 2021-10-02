NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. NICE posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Shares of NICE opened at $278.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.26. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after purchasing an additional 797,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

