Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 113,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,494,142 shares in the company, valued at C$9,745,430.76.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,878.00.

NHK traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.80. 2,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$64.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.73 and a twelve month high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

