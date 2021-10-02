Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nine Dragons Paper in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nine Dragons Paper’s FY2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDGPY opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.56. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

