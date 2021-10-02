NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 1,779.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NMHLY opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. NMC Health has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.68.
About NMC Health
