Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.32 ($6.25).

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.