Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 1,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.43 million for the quarter.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

