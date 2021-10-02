Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.69

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.69 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 102,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.10.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 191,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

