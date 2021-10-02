Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 121,557 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.87 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,687.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.