Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives $272.10 Average PT from Analysts

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.20.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.93 and its 200-day moving average is $265.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,803,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

