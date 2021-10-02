North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Up 298.1% in September

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a growth of 298.1% from the August 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 171,576,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,647,070. North Bay Resources has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get North Bay Resources alerts:

About North Bay Resources

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.