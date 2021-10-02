Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in September

Northam Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:NMPNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,122.0 days.

Shares of NMPNF remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Northam Platinum has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About Northam Platinum

Northam Platinum Limited engages in mining, refining, marketing, and selling platinum group metals and its by-products in South Africa, Europe, Japan, Asia, and North America. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome deposits.

