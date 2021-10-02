Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading 5.3% Higher

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.44.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.