Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 297,037 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OACB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,287. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

