Oarsman Capital Inc. Buys 214 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

