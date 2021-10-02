Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $6.82

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.10. Ocugen shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 27,870 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 5.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

