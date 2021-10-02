Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 686.4% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.09. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $26.26.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.