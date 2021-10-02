Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen Sells 1,085 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $32,625.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $26,173.55.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

