Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Olympus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 28,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,358. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.