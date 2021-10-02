Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $54,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

