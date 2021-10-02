ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.15.

NYSE:OKE opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

