Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

OPHLF opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

