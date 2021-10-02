Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post $48.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.35 million. Ooma posted sales of $42.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $189.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.50 million to $190.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $206.96 million, with estimates ranging from $202.70 million to $210.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,354. The firm has a market cap of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 106,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 249.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

