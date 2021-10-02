Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) & So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head to Head Survey

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for So-Young International and Ooma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 227.87%. Ooma has a consensus target price of $27.13, suggesting a potential upside of 42.54%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Ooma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.34% 2.09% 1.65% Ooma -1.30% -2.50% -1.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Ooma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $198.47 million 2.33 $890,000.00 N/A N/A Ooma $168.95 million 2.65 -$2.44 million ($0.05) -380.60

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ooma has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats Ooma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

