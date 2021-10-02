Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Short Interest Update

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OPXS stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. Optex Systems has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center-Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

