Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ORXGF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

