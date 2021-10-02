Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ORXGF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. Orca Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.
About Orca Energy Group
