O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $60,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $604.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,128 shares of company stock worth $56,699,745 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.