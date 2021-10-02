Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Head to Head Comparison

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.3% of Orkla ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glanbia pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 9.77% 14.21% 8.27% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and Glanbia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $5.03 billion 1.86 $465.95 million N/A N/A Glanbia $4.37 billion 1.17 $164.26 million $3.38 26.04

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orkla ASA and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 1 3 4 0 2.38 Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Orkla ASA presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 779.83%. Given Orkla ASA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orkla ASA is more favorable than Glanbia.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats Glanbia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments. The Orkla Foods segment offers pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals. The Orkla Confectionery and Snacks segment comprises of confectionery, biscuits and snacks categories, bran and crispbread products, and high-energy snack meals. The Orkla Care segment includes cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products. The Orkla Food Ingredients segment supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients. The Headquarters segment refers to the branded consumer goods business. The Hydro Power segment produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market. The Financial Investments segment consists of Orkla Eiendom and Orkla Venture. The company was founded on February 27, 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo,

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It operates a portfolio of brands, including OPTIMUM NUTRITION, SlimFast, BSN, ISOPURE, NUTRAMINO, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and BODY&FIT brands. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

