Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.62 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.20). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,239,709 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.51.

In other news, insider Brad George bought 20,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600 ($4,703.42).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

